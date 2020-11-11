Jaguars enter Week 10 as 13.5-point underdogs vs. Packers

The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in a familiar place as they are once again underdogs for the sixth consecutive week.

According to BetMGM, the Jaguars are 13.5-point underdogs in their Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars are coming off of a 27-25 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 9, but came into that game as a seven-point underdog.

The Jags are also a whopping +600 underdog on the money line meaning that if you are an extremely confident, well-financed Jaguars fan, a bet of $100 on the Cardiac Cats to win outright will net a $600 profit. The over/under is set at a modest 51.5 points.

The Jaguars and the Packers haven’t played much in their history but the Pack own a 4-2 series advantage against Jacksonville. Their last victory came in 2016 in a close one as Green Bay would take the win 27-23. The Jaguars are a woeful 1-7 on the year while the Packers are one of the best teams in the league with a 6-2 record.

