Jaguars end disappointing season with win over Colts

Both the Jaguars and the Colts had disappointing seasons this year, and the disappointing 2019 came to an end when the Jaguars beat the Colts today.

As has been the case for every game the Jaguars have won this season, Gardner Minshew was the starting quarterback: The Jaguars finished 6-6 in games started by Minshew and 0-4 in games started by Nick Foles. Minshew missed some easy throws today, but he also made some big throws, and he finished with 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett did a solid job this season under the difficult circumstances of taking over for Andrew Luck just before the start of the season, but he struggled today, losing two fumbles. The Colts will have a decision to make this offseason about whether to hand the starting job to Brissett, or bring in a quarterback to compete with him.

Both of these teams were already eliminated from playoff contention before today, and none of the AFC playoff tiebreakers that could have involved the Colts came into effect.

With the win, the Jaguars finish the season 6-10, while the Colts lose to finish the season 7-9.