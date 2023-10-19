Jaguars elevate Tevaughn Campbell for Thursday night's game

The Jaguars added a defensive back to the roster for Thursday night's game against the Saints.

Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell has been elevated from the practice squad. He'll revert back after the game is over.

Campbell has not appeared in any games for the Jaguars this season, but he did play in five contests last year. He had three tackles in those appearances and has also played for the Chargers and in the CFL.

The Jaguars ruled Tyson Campbell out with a hamstring injury on Wednesday. They also had a pair of offensive linemen on the report — Walker Little (knee) is out and Brandon Scherff (ankle) is questionable — but the Jags did not bolster those ranks.