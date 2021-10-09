Jaguars elevate kicker Matthew Wright from practice squad before game vs. Titans

On Friday, Urban Meyer told the media that he would hold off for another day on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ kicking competition — and now the decision appears to have been made. The team has elevated Matthew Wright from their practice squad, which points to him being active Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

We have elevated K Matthew Wright to the active/inactive list for #TENvsJAX via standard practice squad elevation. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 9, 2021

With Wright being activated, it’s a sign that veteran kicker Josh Lambo will be inactive Sunday. If that’s the case, it would be the second consecutive game where the Jags have gone with Wright over Lambo.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Wright didn’t get the opportunity to kick a field goal but was 3-of-3 on extra-point attempts. However, he entered the game, which was his first with the Jags, 4-of-4 on field-goal attempts. All four of those attempts came last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jags’ pending decision at kicker comes as Lambo has had a rough season. He’s currently 0-of-3 on field-goal attempts and 5-of-7 on extra-point attempts, and that resulted in the Jags holding out back Week 4 for confidence/performance issues.