Jaguars earn F grade from NFLPA due in part to a rat problem

The Jacksonville Jaguars received a grade of F from the NFL Players Association after a survey of more than 1,000 players about everything from the state of the team facilities to treatment of families.

Among the revelations in the report card were complaints from Jaguars players about a rat problem.

As one of the worst ranked franchises in the league, there was no shortage of complaints shared by the player respondents. When asked what the number one thing they want changed at their facility, the answer was unanimous – get rid of the rats! Players reported that for 3-4 weeks this season, there was a rat infestation in the locker room and laundry hampers.

The Jaguars also received an F for their treatment of families. The team is one of 14 in the NFL that doesn’t have a family room and one of 11 that doesn’t offer daycare in the stadium. Wives of players have breastfed on the floor of the public restroom in the stadium, according to the NFLPA.

Other issues include the quality of food given to players which ranked 27th in the NFL as well as the size and quality of the weight room and training room.

Despite the alarming grades given to the Jaguars, players on the team seem to have a positive opinion of owner Shad Khan. According to the NFLPA, 95 percent of Jaguars players believe that Khan is willing to invest the money to make necessary changes.

Earlier this week, general manager Trent Baalke said that the Jaguars are “an organization that players now want to play for.” That’d likely be even more true if the Jaguars get their facilities up to par.

