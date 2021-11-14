Jaguars draw within 20-17 of Colts

The Colts held a 20-6 lead late in the second quarter. It’s now 20-17.

The Jaguars got a 1-yard touchdown run from James Robinson with 10:34 remaining in regulation, and Dan Arnold scored the 2-point conversion on a pass from Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars ended the first half with a 56-yard field goal by Matthew Wright on the final play. So they have scored the last 11 points.

The Colts had only 22 yards on eight plays in the third quarter.

Lawrence has completed 15 of 26 passes for 114 yards. Robinson has 11 carries for 55 yards, and Jamal Agnew has three carries for 79 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has slowed down since his 93 yards on 10 carries in the first quarter. He has 113 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Carson Wentz has completed 15 of 26 passes for 114 yards.

