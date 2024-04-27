Jaguars draft Texas RB Keilan Robinson in fifth round of NFL draft

Keilan Robinson is a Jacksonville Jaguar. The Texas running back was selected as the No. 167 pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Robinson continues the Longhorns’ success sending running backs to the NFL draft. Running backs coach Tashard Choice has now had two running backs drafted in consecutive drafts.

The speedy Texas running back excelled as a kick returner at Texas. Robinson maximized his 5-foot-9 and 188 pound frame into an explosive season in his final year in Austin.

Robinson only saw 12 carries but made the most of them rushing for three touchdowns including a 57-yard touchdown run to help put the Big 12 championship game out of reach. It was one of two rushing touchdowns for the running back in the conference title game.

The Longhorn joins a rising Jacksonville franchise led by former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Robinson will look to make an impact in the return game for the Jaguars.

With the pick, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s third Longhorns draft class has eight players. The total eclipses former head coach Mack Brown’s best draft class at Texas that had seven selections in 2007.

