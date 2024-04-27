Jaguars pick LSU DT Maason Smith in 2nd round of 2024 NFL draft

Maason Smith is teaming up with Brian Thomas Jr. in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars selected the former LSU defensive tackle with the 48th pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, reuniting him with his former college teammate who the Jags drafted with the 23rd pick in the first round.

Smith’s decision to declare for the draft after his redshirt sophomore season came as a bit of a surprise. He missed nearly the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL in the season opener, and his production suffered a bit as he made his return in 2023.

A former five-star recruit, he’s a high-upside second-round pick despite being a bit of a project. He’ll join a loaded Jacksonville defensive line that also features Josh Allen, Arik Armstead and 2022 first-overall pick Travon Walker.

Smith finished his LSU career having appeared in 22 games with 17 starts. He totaled 47 tackles (9.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks and a pair of pass breakups.

