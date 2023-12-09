Jaguars downgrade CB Tyson Campbell to out for Week 14

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell will not play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

On Saturday, the Jaguars downgraded Campbell from questionable to out and elevated Tevaughn Campbell from the practice squad to add depth at the position.

Campbell has struggled through injuries for much of the 2023 season. He missed a pair of games due to a hamstring injury and then re-injured the same hamstring in his first game back. After missing two more games, Campbell returned in Week 13 to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The third-year cornerback struggled to slow the Bengals’ talented receivers and was on the wrong end of a 76-yard touchdown for Ja’Marr Chase.

After the game, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Campbell suffered a quad injury in the loss. He was limited in all three of the team’s practices leading into Week 14.

Jacksonville will likely start Darious Williams and Montaric Brown at cornerback with Gregory Junior in the slot.

