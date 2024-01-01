Jaguars Up-Down drill: Pass rush eruption good sign, thumbs-down for Panthers' owner Tepper

Taking a look at the good, the bad and the ugly from the Jaguars’ 26-0 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Up: Getting out of funk

First and foremost, the Jaguars’ season would have cratered by falling to the NFL’s worst team and extended their losing streak to five games. Since both the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Colts won to stay tied with the Jaguars at 9-7 – the first time since conference realignment in 2002 that three teams are tied for first place entering the final week, according to ESPN -- Jacksonville had to win to keep pace in the AFC South or been eliminated from the division race. The Jaguars needed to regain a winning feeling headed to a Week 18 showdown at Tennessee with a chance to wrap up the AFC South.

Down: Classless behavior

Shortly after the game, a video surfaced where Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, standing in his suite, appears to throw the contents of his drink toward Jaguars’ fans below him. Regardless of what might have been said as provocation, an NFL owner -- even one frustrated by a league-worst 2-14 record -- has to show better restraint.

Up: Pass rush fury

The Jaguars took advantage of the NFL’s second-worst pass protection unit to register a season-high six sacks of Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Josh Allen broke Calais Campbell’s single-season record of 14.5 sacks by putting Young on the ground three times, moving his total to 16.5 sacks. On the opposite side, Travon Walker added two sacks to reach 9.0 sacks, nearly triple his rookie season total of 3.5.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (98), a product of University Christian, was carted off the field after sustaining a concussion in the third quarter and kept overnight at Baptist Hospital instead of flying back with the team.

Down: Scary moment

When Beathard scrambled for a 19-yard run on third down in the third quarter, he was shaken up and forced to leave the game for one play. Things were much for the man who tackled him, Panthers’ backup linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. He sustained a concussion and was on the ground for over five minutes before being carted off the field. The University Christian product remained overnight at Baptist Hospital and did not travel back with the team. Haynes, 30, was carted off the field with a concussion, transported to Baptist Medical Center for testing. “Any time one of your brothers goes down, it’s always a scary moment,” Panthers’ teammate Brian Burn told Darin Gantt of the team website. “You always send a prayer in the air, you know, trying to keep them covered.”

The Jaguars’ running back was a total non-factor during the Jaguars’ four-game losing streak, carrying the ball 41 times for 123 yards and having just one run of 12-plus yards. He had 16 carries for 102 yards against Carolina, finally breaking a big one on a 62-yard TD run in the third quarter to put the game away, shaking off tackle attempts by safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods to reach the end zone. It was only Etienne’s second 100-yard game of the season, the first being 136 yards on 26 carries against the Buffalo Bills in London.

Up: Helmet pulling war

When Carolina Panthers’ defensive end Derrick Brown yanked off the helmet of Cam Robinson with 5:44 remaining and the game in hand, the Jaguars’ left tackle wasn’t about to let that go without a response. So the Alabama product went after Brown, a former college rival from Auburn, and removed his helmet. Both players got ejected. When asked how much Brown being from Auburn compelled him to go after him, Robinson replied: “Not much. It don’t matter what school you’re from, you’re not going to pull my helmet off.” The return of Robinson, returning after being on injured reserve with a knee injury, seemed to spark the Jaguars, who are 7-1 with him in the lineup.

Down: Jamal Agnew injury

The Jaguars’ return specialist was forced to leave the game with a lower leg injury when he was tackled from behind by former Jaguars’ teammate Shaquille Griffin after catching a 48-yard bomb from C.J. Beathard in the second quarter. He threw his helmet to the ground in frustration on his way to the medical tent. Losing Agnew, who has already spent time on injured reserve this season, for the Tennessee game or longer would be a big blow because he’s a potential game-changer as a return man. His value as a receiver also goes up with Christian Kirk on injured reserve and Zay Jones still sidelined.

Up: O-line shakeup

Many felt it was long overdue to make some kind of change with the struggling offensive line, but it didn’t turn out to be the alteration many Jaguars’ fans thought. Instead of replacing struggling center Luke Fortner, the Jaguars decided to bench left guard Ezra and insert Tyler Shatley, not Walker Little. With Robinson back at left tackle, Little became the swing tackle instead of going back to starting left guard. Fortner is more athletic than Shatley, who has plenty of experience at center, but Fortner has had difficulty in recent games executing in pass protection.

Up: Missing kicker

No injury is more exasperating for an NFL team than losing a player in pre-game warmups. The Jaguars were the beneficiary in this instance as Panthers’ kicker Eddy Pineiro had to be scratched after sustaining a hamstring injury before the game. Without Pineiro, the Panthers passed up a 39-yard field goal attempt on their first possession. Going for it on fourth-and-7, Young was sacked by Roy Robertson-Harris and had to go to the medical tent to get checked out.

Up: Engram milestone

The Jaguars wanted to retain the services of tight end Evan Engram in 2023, slapping an $11.3 million franchise tag on him in March. Over four months later, he reached an agreement on a three-year, $41.3 million contract. That new deal has worked out for both sides. Engram got a $2.5 million annual raise and he reached a major milestone Sunday with six catches to push him to 104 receptions for the season. Engram became only the eighth tight end in NFL history to reach the century mark and only the second Jaguar to pull off that feat. Receiver Jimmy Smith did it twice (1999, 2001).

Up: Red flags

This turned out to be a good thing for the Jaguars. Head coach Doug Pederson threw out two red flags to challenge calls that ended up being reversed in their favor. A 30-yard catch by Carolina Panthers’ receiver and ex-Jaguar D.J. Chark was overturned on review when it revealed the ball touched the ground. Etienne was initially ruled to have fumbled for a 3-yard loss on a goal line rush attempt. But after the challenge flag was thrown, officials ruled he broke the plane of the end zone for a touchdown.

