Jaguars down 14-0 to Seahawks and with James Robinson on sideline

Things are not going well for the Jaguars in Seattle.

They trail 14-0 and running back James Robinson is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Robinson has four carries for 17 yards and a 22-yard reception when he appeared to tweak his ankle.

The Seahawks already have 136 yards and two touchdowns after three possessions.

Geno Smith ran it in for a 1-yard touchdown and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, who made a spectacular catch look routine.

Smith is 10-for-10 for 93 yards, and Metcalf has four catches for 34 yards and the score.

The Jaguars punted on their first two possessions and Trevor Lawrence threw an interception to Quandre Diggs on the third drive.

