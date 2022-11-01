Jaguars’ Doug Pederson won’t discuss Josh Allen trade rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen is drawing a lot of interest ahead of the NFL trade deadline, according to multiple reports. The latest was a report from Jordan Schultz of TheScore, who said multiple teams have shown “huge interest” in the pass rusher.

To this point, the Jaguars haven’t given much indication if they are entertaining the interest shown in Allen. When head coach Doug Pederson was asked on Monday about the rumors surrounding the Jaguars’ three-time defensive team captain, he didn’t have much to say on the topic.

“I’m not going to get into a lot of detail about the roster right now and things like that,” Pederson said. “We know that there’s a lot of moving parts in the NFL. Everybody’s trying to make moves, especially those teams that are having success and all that. Even for us, there may be an opportunity to add some talent somewhere, so we’re obviously going to take a look at everything.

“I really like the guys and how they’re working right now, and like I said earlier, we’ve just got to keep working with them.”

Allen, 25, has 23.5 in three-and-a-half seasons with the Jaguars and is on the fourth season of his rookie contract. Jacksonville picked up the fifth-year option on his deal earlier this season, which is set to net him $11.5 million in 2023.

On Monday, Mia O’Brien of 1010XL reported the Jaguars are monitoring the wide receivers who could be available on the trade market.

The deadline for trades is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1. After that, teams won’t be able to finalize deals until the 2023 league year begins in March.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire