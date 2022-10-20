Jaguars’ Doug Pederson wary of Giants’ Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have their third road game of the season this week when they travel to Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags have had an even harder past decade than the Giants, and although head coach Doug Pederson is in his first year with the team, he’s an experienced coach who has been around the league as a player and coach.

Pederson’s Jags are 2-4 this season, and he knows it’s going to be an uphill battle on Sunday, particularly regarding Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

“Well, I’ll tell you this, you don’t go to sleep on Daniel Jones because he can beat you with his legs. I know probably the ankle and all that might sort of slow him down a touch but he’s still the same guy,” Pederson said during a Wednesday conference call.

On Barkley, Pederson sounded even more apprehensive.

“I’ve watched this guy for, you know, many years run all over us. And he’s one of those backs where it’s like, you get 2, you get 3, you get 1, maybe a lost yardage play, and then bang, he’ll hit you for 50,” Pederson said. “I mean, that’s just the type of back he is. He’s an explosive running back. He’s a downhill guy, he’s got speed to circle the defense. I mean, he’s just a complete guy. Then you’re seeing him out of the backfield, too, make plays there.”

Pederson isn’t not wrong about either player. Jones is vastly underrated at his position and hasn’t had a chance to show the NFL what he’s capable of. It’s starting to show more this year, though, as the Giants continue to put up points and win games.

Barkley is Barkley. He’s dangerous no matter where he is on the field. His versatility makes him hard to defend.

Pederson is surely preparing his team for what they will face when the Giants come to town, especially his defense. Big Blue has been overlooked every week this season, which isn’t surprising given how the last several years have gone. But the league is taking notice, and Pederson’s comments illustrate that awareness.

