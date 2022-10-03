Jaguars’ Doug Pederson: Let’s hope Trevor Lawrence’s game vs. Eagles is ‘just a blip’

Not much went right for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence against the Philadelphia Eagles. He fumbled four times and lost all of them to the Eagles defense, was intercepted in the red zone, and completed less than half of his passes.

The nightmarish performance from the Jaguars’ second-year quarterback came after Lawrence completed more than 75 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions over his previous two starts.

On Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was asked if the five-turnover day for Lawrence was a setback for a young quarterback who previously appeared to be turning a corner, or if it was just a blip.

“Let’s hope it’s a blip,” Pederson said. “Yeah, I don’t think it’s a setback. I just think it’s a blip. I just think it’s … I hate to say it, but maybe it’s just one of those games during the season where nothing really goes right. It happens.

“I’ll never make excuses. We have to do a better job of hanging on to the football, he knows that. That’s the prized possession out there.”

Lawrence, who turns 23 on Thursday, made some unfortunate history Sunday when he became the first player this century to lose four fumbles in a game, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

After the game, Lawrence took ownership of the loss, telling reporters that he let his teammates down and he’s “got to take better care of the ball.”

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire