Jaguars don’t have the worst odds to win the AFC South

Jacksonville finished with the worst record in the NFL the last two seasons, and that means this team also finished in fourth place in the AFC South Division both seasons. Heading into 2022, it wouldn’t exactly be a shock to see the Jaguars end up in that position again.

But that’s not what the latest odds show. Per the current betting lines from Tipico Sportsbook, the Jags have the third-best odds to win the division at +1000, behind the Tennessee Titans (-130) and Indianapolis Colts (+140). They’re quite a bit ahead of the Houston Texans, who have the worst odds at +2000.

That’s quite a gap, but it’s likely due to the sheer uncertainty in Houston. Though Davis Mills was perhaps the best rookie last season, his ceiling is unclear. The team also made a fairly uninspired coaching hire in Lovie Smith this offseason after a down (though slightly better than expected) 2021 season that saw first-year coach David Culley get fired.

The Titans being the favorite is understandable. They’ve now won the division in each of the last two seasons and are in the best roster situation moving forward, though quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains a bit of a liability. The Colts have talent, including NFL leading rusher Jonathan Taylor, but they also have a murky situation at quarterback with Carson Wentz.

Though Tennessee had the best record in the AFC this season, this is still a division of teams that all seem incomplete to varying degrees. It could be anyone’s division in 2022, and the Jaguars will hope that could include them, as well.