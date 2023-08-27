Jaguars-Dolphins preseason game ends early after Daewood Davis injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins called a stop to their preseason finale with 8:32 left in the fourth quarter Saturday night due to an injury suffered by Dolphins receiver Daewood Davis.

Davis, an undrafted rookie who signed with the Dolphins after the 2023 NFL draft, was hit by two players after attempting to make a catch. The receiver was left face down on the turf and was eventually carted off the field. An unnecessary roughness penalty was given to Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson for his hit on Davis.

Following the injury, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel met near midfield with the referee and were eventually joined by a pair of team captains. After a lengthy discussion, the official announced that the teams agreed to conclude the game without playing the final eight minutes.

Miami offered an update on Davis shortly after the rest of the game was cancelled.

Dolphins WR Daewood Davis suffered an injury in tonight’s game and has been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 27, 2023

The Jaguars won the game 31-18 to finish their preseason with an undefeated record.

