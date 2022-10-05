Jaguars DL Foley Fatukasi misses Wednesday practice with quad injury

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi sat out practice Wednesday due to a quad injury suffered in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fatukasi, who’s a key part of the Jaguars’ run defense, played just 16 snaps against the Eagles due to his injury. On Monday, coach Doug Pederson said he’s “day-to-day.”

It was an otherwise good day for the Jaguars on the injury front as receiver Zay Jones, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen all returned to practice on a limited basis after sitting out Week 4.

The Texans weren’t as fortunate with 13 players listed on their Wednesday report.

We held a walkthrough today. The injury report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a full practice. pic.twitter.com/irnLMqYJob — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 5, 2022

Three of those players — Jerry Hughes, Christian Kirksey, and Brandin Cooks — were just rested Wednesday.

The most notable names on the list like third overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. and offensive linemen Kenyon Green and Tytus Howard appear in line to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire