Jaguars’ Devin Lloyd now ahead of Travon Walker in Rookie of the Year odds

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd is turning heads after his strong start to the season.

Only Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has better odds at becoming the Defensive Rookie of the Year on Tipico Sportsbook after Week 3. The Jaguars’ No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker has tumbled out of the top five and is among a group of players with the sixth best odds.

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Defensive Rookie of the Year odds look like this (via Tipico):

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson (+210)

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd (+600)

Chiefs DE George Karlaftis (+900)

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (+1200)

Jets CB Sauce Gardner (+1500)

Jaguars DE Travon Walker, four others (+2000)

Lloyd, 23, has two interceptions, 24 tackles, and an NFL-leading six passes defended. He’s the seventh highest graded linebacker on Pro Football Focus and their highest graded rookie.

On Tuesday morning, NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager said that Lloyd “is the Defensive Rookie of the Year right now, hands down” for his play through the first three weeks.

Hutchinson sacked Carson Wentz three times in the Lions’ 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2, but was held without a sack in Weeks 1 and 3.

Walker briefly led the Rookie of the Year race, according to oddsmakers, after opening his season with a sack and interception in Week 1.

