Jaguars at Detroit: Starters likely to play for the final time in the preseason

The Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a rough day last season at Detroit in a 40-14 loss. Lawrence is sacked by Detroit's James Houston (59) and Josh Pashcal (93).

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit.

TV: WFOX-30.

Radio: 1010-AM, 92.5-FM.

Preseason records: Jaguars 1-0, Lions 1-0

Odds: Jaguars -3.5; over/under, 39.5.

Injuries: Jaguars -- DT Foley Fatukasi, S Antonio Johnson and OT Josh Wells have been ruled out by the Jaguars.

Last week: The Jaguars beat Dallas 28-23; the Lions beat the New York Giants 21-16.

Series history: The Jaguars are 0-3 against Detroit in preseason games, with the last meeting a 22-17 loss at home in 2015. Detroit holds a 3-5 edge during the regular season.

Last meeting: Detroit won 40-14 in Detroit last season.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars at Detroit: Jags try to end winless preseason streak vs. Lions