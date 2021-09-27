Players who went on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players are eligible to come off the list once their teams have played three games and the Jaguars have started the process for one of their guys.

The team announced that wide receiver Tavon Austin has been designated for return. The move opens a three-week window for Austin to practice with the team and he can be added to the active roster at any point in that period. If they don’t activate him before the window closes, Austin will not be eligible to play again this year.

Austin signed with the Jaguars in early August and went on injured reserve after injuring his quadriceps. He had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

The Jaguars also announced that they have signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad and released wide receiver Phillip Dorsett from that roster. Josh Lambo missed three field goals in the first two weeks of the season and he missed two extra points in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

Jaguars designate Tavon Austin for return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk