Jaguars designate Tavon Austin to return from injured reserve

Jacksonville may be getting another weapon for Trevor Lawrence soon. On Monday, the team designated receiver Tavon Austin to return from the injured reserve.

Austin, who signed with the team in August and a had a solid performance in the preseason, making eight catches for 89 yards and a score, survived roster cuts but was placed on the IR with a quadriceps injury.

This is the first week he’s allowed to return from the list, and he is now permitted to practice with this designation. Jacksonville has three weeks to bring him back from the active roster. If it does not, Austin will not be permitted to return for the remainder of the season.

Austin’s designation was one of several moves the Jags made on Monday. They also released Phillip Dorsett II from the practice squad in order to make room for receiver Tim Jones, who was with the team during the preseason.

If Austin is able to make his way back to the active roster, it could prove to be a nice boost for Lawrence, who is still trying to find his footing in the passing game.