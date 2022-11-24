Jaguars designate OLB K’Lavon Chaisson for return from knee injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars moved outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson to the designated to return list Wednesday clearing the way for the former first-round pick to come back from the injured reserve.

Chaisson, 23, landed on the IR in October due to a meniscus injury and is now set to return to the active roster in no more than 21 days.

The 2020 first-rounder started 11 of the 31 games he played in the first two games of his career, but has seen his role reduced to a rotational one since the addition of No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. In his first four games of the 2022 season, Chaisson played in 31 defensive snaps and 52 special teams snaps.

In the first two seasons of his career with the Jaguars, Chaisson recorded two sacks (one sack each season) and six tackles for loss. He is due to count $4.25 million against the Jaguars’ salary cap, and the team has the ability to recoup $2.43 million of that space if it chooses to move on from Chaisson in the offseason.

The Jaguars are third to last this season in sacks with just 16 through 10 games.

