Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson has returned to practice.

That opens his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. He went on the reserve list after injuring his hamstring in the victory over the Colts.

Wilson, 26, started the season opener. He made four tackles in 63 snaps.

Wilson has appeared in 64 games in five seasons, including 19 starts. He has 123 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and six pass breakups.

Last season, Wilson started all 16 games and made 79 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and four pass breakups.

Jaguars designate Jarrod Wilson to return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk