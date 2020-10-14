Jaguars designate Devine Ozigbo for return from IR

Jaguars running back Devine Ozigbo has returned to practice, opening a 21-day window for the team to activate him back to the active roster.

He went on the Jaguars’ injured reserve list Sept. 10 with a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars claimed Ozigbo off waivers after the Saints cut him out of training camp. He appeared in 10 games during his rookie season, with most of his action coming on special teams.

Ozigbo did run nine times for 27 yards in the 2019 season finale, while caching three passes for 23 yards.

He has yet to play this season.

