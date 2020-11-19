Cornerback D.J. Hayden has taken a step toward returning to the Jaguars lineup.

The Jaguars designated Hayden for return from injured reserve. The move opens a 21-day window for Hayden to practice with the team before reaching a deadline to activate him or shut him down for the year. He can be activated at any point in that window.

Hayden was placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in Week 4. He had 13 tackles and broke up one pass during the first four games of the season.

Hayden is in the final year of the three-year deal he signed with Jacksonville before the 2018 season.

Jaguars designate D.J. Hayden for return from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk