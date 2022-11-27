Jaguars defeat Ravens in thrilling fashion, scoring late, converting on two-point conversion

Game of the year. Drive of the year. Incredible.

The Jaguars (4-8) upset the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) 28-27 in what could only be described as a miraculous finish, especially considering where the team was in their first 10 games of the season.

In what was probably the most impressive scoring drive of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's young career, he put together a 10-play, 80-yard, game-winning touchdown drive that ended in a high-concentration catch from receiver Marvin Jones from 5 yards out with just 14 seconds remaining.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made a gutsy call to go for two and the lead, down 27-26. That was ultimately converted by Jaguars receiver Zay Jones, who finished the contest with 11 receptions for 145 yards and a caught two-point attempt, giving Jacksonville the lead 28-27.

A squib kick by the Jaguars nearly gave Ravens kicker Justin Tucker an opportunity to convert a 67-yard kick, but it fell short.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Jaguars entered Sunday's matchup with plenty of energy after a Week 11 bye week. Through the first 10 games, Jacksonville didn't have a chance to get out of its own way, going 3-7 through those bouts.

On the injury front, Jacksonville exited the week with no players on its injury report. On the Ravens' side of things, they were without one of its best players in left tackle Ronnie Stanley. They entered the week banged up within its secondary as rookie safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) was questionable to play after not practicing this week.

Among the five inactive today for Jacksonville, the Jaguars officially made newly acquired running back Darrell Henderson inactive just a few days after the team claimed the fourth-year back off of waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Without much time to

Inactive for the first time this season for Jacksonville was cornerback Tre Herndon, who filled in for veteran CB Shaq Griffin while he's been on the reserve/injured list due to a back injury. In his place, the Jaguars turned to rookie CB Buster Brown as one of the team's starting outside corners.

Jaguars offense ineffective in third quarter, electric finish

After getting off to a so-so starting in the first half, scoring a field goal and a touchdown in their final two drives of the second quarter, the success stopped there.

In the third quarter of the contest, Jacksonville's offense netted just 21 yards. The team punted twice after two-straight three-and-outs. On their third and final possession of the third quarter, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence fumbled after a hit from Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser. Ravens CB Marcus Peters recovered the fumble.

The three possessions by Jacksonville's offense enabled the Ravens to drive 74 yards for a field goal and just 25 yards for a 1-yard touchdown by Ravens RB Gus Edwards, giving the Ravens a 19-10 lead as the team continued through the fourth quarter with 13:07 remaining.

After the Jaguars took the lead 20-19 lead, it appeared as though the team would let the game slip away, giving up a 62-yard reception by Desean Jackson and an eventual touchdown and two-point conversion.

All of that would change in the fourth quarter, though as the Jaguars converted on three scoring drives, including two touchdowns and a field goal to ultimately defeat the Ravens 28-27 on a late-minute touchdown from Lawrence to Jones.

Travis Etienne injury looms large

As the first quarter came to a conclusion, the Jaguars announced that second-year running back Travis Etienne was questionable to return due to a foot injury. Etienne's final carry of the first half came with 2:03 remaining in the game.

Etienne shortly went into the locker room before returning to the field. As the first half came to an end, he remained on the sideline with his helmet in hand. Third-string back Snoop Conner never entered the contest.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) pulls in a pass for a touchdown during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 27, 2022. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Backup RB JaMycal Hasty entered the game and scored a 28-yard touchdown reception after two-straight runs, gaining 10 total yards including one that went for a gain of 13 and one for -3 yards. Hasty made an impact just before halftime, too, catching a pass and running for 24 yards to the Baltimore six-yard-line.

Jaguars' heavy defensive front proves ineffective vs. Lamar Jackson

For the first time this season, Jacksonville appeared to use a game-specific personnel grouping on defense. The team started the game with three safeties, including typical starters Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins.

They also started rookie third-round pick Chad Muma, though fellow rookie LB Devin Lloyd played in other heavy fronts. During the first half of the contest, Lloyd played just 11 snaps, while Muma played 36 total snaps. Lloyd and Muma were on the field at the same time for nine snaps, along with starting LB Foye Oluokun

Early on, the Jaguars were unable to completely slow down the Ravens' offense which accounted for 108 total net yards, including 51 net rushing yards. They'd hold the Ravens to two chip-shot field goals, giving up just six points.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes for yards against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) during the second quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Though the Jaguars gave up eight third-down conversions, they buckled down in the red zone, holding the Ravens to just one conversion on four attempts. The Ravens were one of three in goal-to-go situations, too.

The Ravens finished with 23 first downs and 403 total net yards. The Ravens were able to convert eight out of 14 third downs. They ran for 162 total net yards even against Jacksonville's infrequent use of three linebacker sets and three safety sets.

Ultimately, Muma played 70 total snaps, Lloyd finished with 27, while all three linebackers were on the field for 25 snaps.

Still, the Jaguars drew a win in the end.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars upset Ravens in thriller with late score, two-point conversion