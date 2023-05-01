Jaguars decline fifth-year option for OLB K’Lavon Chaisson

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the unsurprising decision to decline the fifth-year option on K’Lavon Chaisson’s rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Chaisson, 23, was the No. 20 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, but has recorded just one sack in each of his three seasons in Jacksonville. With Josh Allen and Travon Walker holding down the two starting spots at outside linebacker, Chaisson has settled into a rotational role and was on the field for 109 defensive snaps and 108 special teams snaps during the 2022 season — although, he missed eight games due to injury.

The fifth-year option on his deal would’ve meant Chaisson received a fully guaranteed $12.141 million salary for the 2024 season. Instead, he’s now due to become a free agent after 2023.

While the Jaguars declined the option, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters over the weekend that the team is optimistic Chaisson will be more productive in 2023.

“We are expecting Josh Allen to take the lead and of course Travon [Walker]’s there and K’Lavon Chaisson to take a step,” Pederson said Saturday. “They’re all guys that have been here, the second year in the defense.”

Chaissson was the second of two first-round picks made by the Jaguars in 2020. The first was cornerback C.J. Henderson, drafted with the No. 9 overall pick. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers during his second season along with a fifth-round draft pick for a third-rounder and tight end Dan Arnold.

The Panthers decided Monday not to pick up the fifth-year option on Henderson’s deal.

More Jaguars news!

Jaguars announce 11 undrafted free agent additions Jaguars reportedly considering back-to-back London games in 2023 Trent Baalke: DaVon Hamilton is 'integral part' of Jaguars

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire