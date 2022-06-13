When Travon Walker was playing at Georgia, he played multiple positions and was never discussed as a potential first overall pick in the NFL draft. But the Jaguars decided to make him exactly that, and they think they know exactly where he can play to be an elite producer in their defensive scheme.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said Walker can be a great one at outside linebacker.

“I think his best position is outside linebacker because of his length, his athletic ability going against tackles,” Caldwell said, via the Florida Times-Union. “That is a premium position in this defense. He can play other positions, but his home for us is outside linebacker, where we see him being a force. We are going to try to mold him and let him take off and go.”

Caldwell noted that Walker is big enough that he played defensive tackle for part of his college career, but fast enough to play linebacker.

“You think about the size — his height, his weight, his speed — it’s like a unicorn,” Caldwell said. “He is unique. He plays that way and you see it on tape. You see the burst, you see the speed, you see the moves he has. We are excited about him, and I think he will be ready to roll.”

The Jaguars are in desperate need of a talent upgrade, and they think they got a significant one.

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell: We see Travon Walker as a force at outside linebacker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk