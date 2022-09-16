Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell: Rookie LB Devin Lloyd will ‘settle down’ after jittery first start

Jacksonville Jaguars first-round rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd will benefit from settling into his role within the defense, according to defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.

On Thursday, Caldwell said that Lloyd was trying to do a little too much during his regular season debut.

“He started off, had some great moments and had a couple that he can learn from,” Caldwell said. “I think, again, he was excited. He was really trying to make every play. He’ll settle down, and the plays will come to him, and he’ll continue to do it.

“First game of the season, everybody’s going to be amped up, and everybody’s ready to go. You just have to take a deep breath, calm down, and do what you’ve done in practice. The plays don’t change. Your technique won’t change. Just go out there and relax and play the game you’ve always played.”

Lloyd, 23, was the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after starring at Utah. In his first NFL action, the rookie linebacker finished with a team-leading 11 tackles and was stout against the run. Lloyd also thwarted a two-point conversion attempt with a sack of Carson Wentz that didn’t land in the statbook.

However, Lloyd missed some tackles in space against the Washington Commanders’ shifty receivers.

JD McKissic got Devin Lloyd freezing midplay😭 pic.twitter.com/J3aUN5Ppvc — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) September 14, 2022

On Monday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said that Lloyd played “okay” against the Commanders with “room for improvement.”

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire