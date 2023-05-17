Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell to participate in Coach Accelerator program

The NFL will host a Coach Accelerator program next week in Minneapolis, Minn. and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell is set to be a participant.

The program “aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent,” according to the NFL.

Caldwell, 51, was one of 40 assistant coaches invited by the NFL, which sought to bring in coaches with a high likelihood of being considered for a head coaching job in the future.

“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”

The Jaguars hired Caldwell during the 2022 offseason after he previously spent three years as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ linebackers coach. Prior to that, he had stints as an assistant with the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Philadelphia Eagles.

In his first season in Jacksonville, the team finished 12th in points allowed.

