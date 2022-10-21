Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell: ‘There’s no loss of confidence’ in Shaquill Griffin

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin had an awful game in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Griffin, 27, gave up nine receptions, 131 receiving yards, and the 32-yard game-winning touchdown that was hauled by Colts rookie Alec Pierce. The pair of pass interference penalties picked up by Griffin didn’t help his cause either.

On Thursday, Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell came to the veteran cornerback’s defense.

“As a corner, you have plays, you have to have a short memory,” Caldwell said. “He does that, he moves on, and he’s back in here trying to get back healthy and trying to do the things we want him to do.

“They make plays, we make plays, but we just have to make more plays. We have confidence that Shaq can go back out there and do it, there’s no loss of confidence in him. We’re just ready for him to get another shot.”

Regardless of Caldwell’s confidence in Griffin, it’s looking increasingly likely that the team will play without him Sunday, anyway. A back injury that the cornerback says he’s been dealing with since training camp has flared up and kept him out of action at Wednesday and Thursday practices.

Griffin joined the Jaguars in 2021 on a three-year, $40 million contract. His $16.44 million cap hit is the only one on the Jaguars books this season above $10 million.

