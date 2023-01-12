Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell: Josh Allen made his mind up to turn it on

Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen had a strong start to the 2022 season, recording three sacks in the team’s first four games. Then he disappeared.

Allen failed to record a sack in the next eight games, recording only four quarterback hits over that stretch.

Finally, Allen is looking like himself again. He recorded three sacks in four games between Weeks 14 and 17, then earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 18 when he recorded a tackle for loss, forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a go-ahead touchdown.

“He’s made his mind up that it’s the time of the season for him to turn it on, and he’s turned it on,” Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said of Allen on Wednesday. “He’s picked his game up, and he’s doing a good job for us.”

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson also had good things to say about Allen this week.

“He’s really picked it up,” Pederson said Tuesday. “It’s good to see. It’s good to see him play his best football this time of the year. Great players do that, and we’ve just got to keep him coming that way.”

With Allen playing well, the rest of the Jaguars pass rush has stepped up too. Arden Key had 2.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits in the last five games of the season and No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker has been a consistent disruptor.

That trio has been complemented by a reconfigured secondary that’s been shutting down opposing quarterbacks.

The question now is whether the Jaguars defense can continue its efforts against better competition in the playoffs.

