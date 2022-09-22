Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell: We’re expecting Chargers’ Justin Herbert to play

The Los Angeles Chargers say quarterback Justin Herbert is still day-to-day after suffering a rib cartilage fracture a week ago, and the team isn’t ready to say he’ll play in Week 3. But Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell isn’t buying it.

“You always prepare for any situation, as coaches that’s what you do,” Caldwell said. “But just talking about it, he finished the game last week, they’ve had 10 days, so we’re expecting Herbert to play.”

Herbert, 24, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and exited the game for one play before returning to the field. He was clearly in pain in the final minutes of the game, but still led the Chargers down the field for a late touchdown.

Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Bridget Condon reported that Herbert “looked like the same old Justin Herbert” during a throwing session Tuesday and didn’t look to be in pain. On Wednesday, the Chargers said Herbert was limited in practice.

Herbert, who was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, has six touchdowns and one interception through the first two weeks of the season.

The Chargers’ backup quarterback is Chase Daniel, a 13-year veteran with just five career starts and zero pass attempts since joining Los Angeles in March 2021.

