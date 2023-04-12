Jaguars cut ties with WR Willie Johnson IV

The Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Willie Johnson IV on Wednesday with a failed physical designation, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Johnson signed with the Jaguars after impressing at a rookie minicamp tryout last year. In preseason, Johnson caught three passes for 53 yards, but was waived/injured at the end of August and reverted to the injured reserve when he wasn’t claimed by another team.

The nature of the injury, which is presumably the reason for the failed physical, was never disclosed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville has a suddenly crowded wide receivers room after spending big last year to acquire Christian Kirk and Zay Jones before trading for Calvin Ridley in October.

Additionally, the Jaguars have Pro Bowl returner Jamal Agnew at the position and several young and relatively unproven players, including Tim Jones and Kevin Austin Jr.

Johnson caught 74 passes for 1,351 yards and nine touchdowns in four seasons at Marshall, and also added two rushing touchdowns.

