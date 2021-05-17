Jaguars cut Ryquell Armstead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Jaguars signed a member of their 2021 draft class on Monday and they also said farewell to a 2019 draft pick.

Running back Ryquell Armstead has been dropped from the roster. The team announced the move along with the signing of sixth-round pick Jalen Camp.

Armstead was a 2019 fifth-round pick who ran for 108 yards on 35 carries and picked up 144 yards on 14 catches while playing every game as a rookie. He went on the COVID-19 reserve list in August and missed the entire season after developing severe respiratory issues.

The move leaves the Jaguars with James Robinson, Carlos Hyde, first-round pick Travis Etienne, Dare Ogunbowale, Devine Ozigbo, and Nathan Cottrell at running back.

Jaguars cut Ryquell Armstead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles' Zach Ertz a no-show for offseason program as other veterans arrive

    Some Eagles veterans are showing up for Phase 2 of the offseason schedule but Zach Ertz is not among them. By Reuben Frank

  • What do the Texans hope to get out of phase two of the NFL offseason?

    Houston Texans coach David Culley outlined what he expects to get out of phase two of the NFL offseason program.

  • Bears hope to use Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet in offense more

    The Bears and Matt Nagy used two-tight end sets more and more as the 2020 season went on.

  • Logan Paulsen said he's 'disappointed' after Ryan Kerrigan departure

    Former Washington Football Team tight end Logan Paulsen shared his thoughts on Ryan Kerrigans departure to Philadelphia.

  • Report: More than 70 Dolphins players present as Phase Two begins

    Phase Two of the offseason program began around the league on Monday, and the Dolphins were another team whose players were largely present. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the club had more than 70 players in attendance for the first day of possible on-field work. Rapoport added that was a result of a negotiation [more]

  • Jaguars sign sixth-round pick Jalen Camp

    The Jaguars officially have one of their nine draft picks under contract. Wide receiver Jalen Camp has signed his four-year rookie deal, the team announced on Monday. Camp caught 27 passes for 417 yards with four touchdowns as a senior at Georgia Tech. He started 24 of the 48 games he played in college, finishing [more]

  • Russia won't block Twitter, but partial slowdown to continue

    Russian authorities on Monday backed away from threats to block Twitter, saying that the social media platform deleted most of the banned content identified by Moscow and expressed “readiness and interest in building a constructive dialogue.” Russia's state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it decided not to block Twitter in light of these developments, an announcement that seemingly ends the most recent standoff between the Russian government and the platform that has played a role in amplifying dissent in Russia. Two months ago, Roskomnadzor accused Twitter of failing to remove content encouraging suicide among children, as well as information about drugs and child pornography.

  • Kyle Shanahan's emphatic answer on if Trey Lance could win QB battle

    Kyle Shanahan doesn't expect Trey Lance to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo, but he won't be surprised if he does.

  • Cowboys rookie Nahshon Wright clears air with Richard Sherman

    Cowboys rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright raised some eyebrows — including those of Richard Sherman — after he called himself a “more athletic and agile Richard Sherman.” Sherman expressed his surprise on social media, prompting the Cowboys’ third-round choice to send the veteran free agent a direct message. “I actually reached out to him because after [more]

  • Myles Gaskin says Dolphins offense has “a whole new playbook” for 2021

    The Dolphins have gone with a non-traditional format in replacing Chan Gailey, with Eric Studesville and George Godsey sharing the title of co-offensive coordinator. Though both men worked for the Dolphins last season — Studesville as running backs coach and run game coordinator, Godsey as tight ends coach — they are apparently giving the scheme [more]

  • Report: Buffalo Bills investing in analytics

    A look into the Buffalo Bills' analytics by ESPN.

  • Report: Raiders have around 70 present for start of Phase Two

    Add the Raiders to the list of teams whose players are largely present to start Phase Two of the offseason program. Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the club’s attendance is in the “70 player range” on Monday. Las Vegas’ players issued a statement through the NFL Players Association last month that said [more]

  • Broncos sign Pita Taumoepenu, Cody Conway

    The Broncos invited quarterback Case Cookus, tight end David Wells, tackle Cody Conway, and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to tryout at the rookie minicamp. News came Sunday that the Broncos were signing Cookus. Now, Mike Klis of 9News reports that the Broncos also will sign Conway and Taumoepenu. Conway started 33 games at left tackle for [more]

  • Rob Gronkowski referees as Logan Paul boxes four of the Gronkowski brothers

    Rob Gronkowski was quick to break up the fights once Logan Paul got the upper hand.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Tennis-Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

    Nadal, 34, beat the Serb 7-5 1-6 6-3 to claim a record-extending 10th ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome and felt his game improved through the week. Nadal, who suffered quarter-final exits at Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, said he would rest for a couple of days back home before heading to Paris for his title defence.

  • Cory Joseph with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat

    Cory Joseph (Detroit Pistons) with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat, 05/16/2021

  • Rick Hendrick: Alex Bowman expected to return in 2022

    Team owner Rick Hendrick said Sunday that negotiations with Alex Bowman are underway for a contract extension, calling the situation “a formality” that he would return to the No. 48 Chevrolet next season with a multiyear contract in place. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover “We’ve already started. It should be done any time,” […]

  • Report: Harry Kane requests to leave Tottenham

    The day Tottenham fans have been dreading has arrived, as Harry Kane has reportedly told the north London club he wants to leave this summer.

  • Denver Broncos land Aaron Rodgers in this crazy hypothetical trade with Green Bay Packers

    The price to trade for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers might be a little high, according to Albert Breer.