It is rookie minicamp week in Jacksonville and they’ve dropped a player from the roster in order to make room for a young addition to the club.

The Jaguars announced that they have released offensive lineman Jared Hocker on Wednesday.

Hocker started 32 games at Texas A&M before going undrafted in 2021. He signed with the Seahawks and then moved on to the Rams practice squad after getting cut in Seattle. He lasted about a month with the Rams and then finished out the year on the Jaguars practice squad.

The Jaguars have already signed 16 rookie free agents to go along with the seven players they picked up in April’s draft.

Jaguars cut Jared Hocker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk