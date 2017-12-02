Jaguars cut Calvin Pryor

Calvin Pryor‘s stint in Jacksonville lasted all of two games.

Pryor, the former Jets first-round draft pick, was released by the Jaguars today. He played briefly in each of the last two games after spending most of this season on injured reserve.

A safety who once looked like a promising young talent, Pryor was traded from the Jets to the Browns this offseason and then waived by Cleveland before he had ever played a game there as a result of a fight with wide receiver Ricardo Louis before practice in September.

The 25-year-old Pryor will now go on waivers, where any team can claim him. If no team claims him, he’ll be a free agent. This is the final season of his rookie contract, so he’ll become a free agent in March even if some team does claim him.