Jaguars currently in line to host Ravens in NFL playoffs

If the NFL playoffs started now, the Jacksonville Jaguars would host the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round.

The Jaguars beat the New York Jets on Thursday to improve to 7-8 on the season. Two days later, the Tennessee Titans dropped to 7-8 when they lost to the Houston Texans. That guaranteed that the Jaguars and Titans will meet in Week 18 with the division title on the line.

But for now, Jacksonville is first place in the AFC South and set to host a postseason game for the first time in five years. After Saturday, the playoff picture in the AFC looks like this:

Buffalo Bills (12-3) – bye

Miami Dolphins (8-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

Baltimore Ravens (10-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)

If the Jaguars manage to beat the Titans in two weeks, they’re guaranteed to own the fourth seed in the AFC. That’ll mean a meeting against the top wild card team.

Baltimore owns that spot for now, although a Week 18 matchup against Cincinnati could decide the AFC North winner. The Dolphins and Chargers also have a chance to climb to the fifth seed.

The Jaguars beat the Ravens in Week 12 with a last-minute touchdown followed by a two-point conversion.

