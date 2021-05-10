Jaguars could sign Tim Tebow after rookie minicamp

Mike Florio
·2 min read
This weekend, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will make his debut with the team, at rookie minicamp. After that, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow could make his debut with the team, too.

Peter King reports in his weekly Football Morning in America column that a signing of Tebow by Urban Meyer’s Jaguars still “could happen,” with the team likely waiting until after the upcoming rookie conclave. They’ll then assess the roster and decided whether to bring in Tebow.

During the draft, Meyer said that he’d revisit his new neighbor’s potential status on the team “in the near future.” Tony Khan, the son of team owner Shad Khan, has since said that Meyer believes Tebow can help the Jaguars.

A first-round pick of the Broncos in 2010, Tebow became a phenomenon when inserted into the starting lineup in 2011, willing the team to the postseason with an 8-8 record and winning a playoff game over the Steelers in overtime. Then, Peyton Manning chose the Broncos, and the Broncos abruptly unloaded Tebow onto the Jets.

Despite being extremely excited to join the Jets, Tebow began a quick slide into football oblivion, declining opportunities to go to the CFL (lest his inability to play pro quarterback be further exposed at that level of the game) before launching a belated baseball career, nearly willing his way to The Show before retiring from baseball earlier this year.

With his former college coach now running the pro team in the town where Tebow lives, it makes sense for a second act in football as a tight end to happen with the Jaguars. At this point, it would be a surprise if it doesn’t.

