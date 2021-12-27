After having the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Jaguars are closing in on the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft as well.

In fact, the Jaguars could clinch the first overall pick this week: If the 2-13 Jaguars lose at New England on Sunday, and the 2-12-1 Lions win at Seattle, the Jaguars would earn the first overall pick in 2022 regardless of what happens in Week 18.

The 2-13 Jaguars’ win over the Jets on Sunday was a big one for draft order purposes. It improved the Jets to 4-11 on the season, in a tie with the 4-11 Texans and 4-11 Giants for the next-worst record, behind the Jaguars and Lions. So with two weeks to go, the Top 5 in the draft order currently goes Jaguars, Lions, Texans, Jets, Giants.

The Jets would also currently have the sixth overall pick, via the 5-10 Seahawks, thanks to the Jamal Adams trade. The 5-10 Panthers would have the seventh pick, while the Giants would have the eighth pick, courtesy of the 5-10 Bears, who traded away their 2022 first-round pick to move up for Justin Fields this year.

Jaguars could clinch first overall pick in 2022 NFL draft this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk