The Jaguars will continue to call London their second home.

An agreement approved today at the league meeting will see the Jaguars continue playing one home game at Wembley Stadium in London through at least the 2024 season.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan owns the English soccer team Fulham and has made clear he sees promising business opportunities in London. He even attempted to buy Wembley Stadium at one point.

The Jaguars have played a home game in London every year since 2013 with the exception of 2020, when the NFL did not play any international games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL is planning five games outside the United States in 2022: Three in London, one in Munich and one in Mexico City.

Jaguars will continue playing a home game in London through at least 2024 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk