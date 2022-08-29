Jaguars continue cutting down roster on offense, releasing WR Laquon Treadwell

Once one of the most promising young receivers in the NFL, Laquon Treadwell saw his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars come to an abrupt halt today as reports surfaced that the team parted ways with him this morning. After a preseason spent with the second and third units of the Jaguars’ offense, Treadwell saw moderate success against backup defenses, but the coaching staff clearly didn’t see his upside against starting units.

Treadwell was a first-round pick back in 2016 by way of the University of Mississippi where he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2013 and received All-SEC honors in 2015. A highly accomplished collegiate pass-catcher, Treadwell was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd overall pick but failed to make much of an impact in his three years in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

After catching on with the Falcons in 2020, he signed with the Jaguars in 2021, playing in 12 games while only starting in seven last year for Jacksonville. His production in Duval County was good for the best of his career, as he posted 434 yards on 33 receptions, but only managed one touchdown.

Expect him to catch on elsewhere, whether on a practice squad or on a receiver-needy team that wants a lanky red zone threat to add to their mix of pass-catchers. While Treadwell may not be the fastest receiver in the NFL, he has proven to be a reliable target in his six years as a pro and may be able to thrive in the right situation.

This move was a clear indicator that the Jaguars’ coaching staff is comfortable with the talent they brought in at the position in the offseason. As a result, it would appear that they’re willing to part with a known commodity in order to maximize the contributions of their starters and younger talent this season. What this means for players like Laviska Shenault and Jamal Agnew is unclear, but the team could look to cut another veteran receiver to make way for preseason standout Tim Jones on the final roster.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire