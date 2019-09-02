Jaguars considered Myles Jack at running back

As a freshman at UCLA, Myles Jack spent some time playing running back, and he was excellent at it: He carried 38 times for 267 yards, a 7.0-yard average, and scored seven touchdowns. But Jack’s future was at linebacker, where he played for most of his time at UCLA, and where he’s always played for the Jaguars.

Last year, however, he almost played running back again.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said today while announcing Jack’s new contract extension that the Jaguars were considering playing Jack at running back last year.

“I’m happy for Myles,” Marrone said, via Ashlyn Sullivan of Jaguars.com. “He’s a unique guy. He’s a guy that can play all three linebacker positions. There was also a time last year where we were getting him ready to play running back. He’s an exceptional athlete.”

The two-way player is a relic of a bygone era in the NFL, but Jack is capable of doing it.