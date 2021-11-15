Jaguars come up short against the Indianapolis Colts: Here are the Twitter reactions

Jacksonville is still looking for its first winning streak since the midway point of the 2019 season after falling 23-17 on the road to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The offense didn’t have its best game, but the defense overcame a bad start to hold the Colts to just three points in the second half. A good game from the rushing attack (namely James Robinson and Jamal Agnew) was enough to give the Jags a chance to win, but a fumble from quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the final drive sealed their fate.

With the Jaguars at 2-7, there isn’t much hope of turning things around this year, but they will try to get back in the win column against the San Francisco 49ers next week when they return to TIAA Bank Field.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to another frustrating Jacksonville loss.

This went pretty much how I thought it would in many respects. Called 24-17. #Jaguars aren’t quite there yet for a number of reasons. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) November 14, 2021

Jacksonville's WRs are a crime against the sport. — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) November 14, 2021

Relegate the Jaguars — Chaps (@UncleChaps) November 14, 2021

Trevor Lawrence has been p. u. stinky and I think he’d say the same. What i see are uncomfortable and inexperienced mistakes. I don’t see the fundamental issues that plagued so many other jaguars QBs, so I’m just gonna ride out till year 2. — madebytim (@MadeByTim) November 14, 2021

In retrospect, hiring a guy who appears to stare into the abyss and plunge to the deepest circle of hell every time his team makes an error to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars was a mistake. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 14, 2021

The Jaguars would have beaten a far superior team if it weren’t for a blocked punt and a missed FG, and the lemon coaching staff on both sides made halftime adjustments that actually worked I’m chilling, y’all need to log off and go outside — Med (@KahunaMed) November 14, 2021

Jaguars have got to do whatever it takes, overspend, trade, anything, to get Trevor some legitimate NFL receivers to throw to this offseason. — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) November 14, 2021

One day we’ll rip a couple wins off in a row — Dilla (@E_Dilla) November 14, 2021

NFL DBs when the Jaguars WRs stutter step off the line of scrimmage pic.twitter.com/ypwqtYNFOi — Aaron (@Aaroncabrera_) November 14, 2021

If you didn’t know he was missing that XP, you don’t know Jaguars football, tbh. — Cap (@BoldCityCap) November 14, 2021

The dropped passes are killing Trevor Lawrence. That was a sensational throw that Agnew dropped. — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) November 14, 2021

The amount of times Lawrence cut back and headed north only for it to end in disaster is truly bewildering content — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 14, 2021

More Dan Arnold: "We're acting like it's all Trevor's fault. It was everyone's fault. Dropped passes, penalties…. as an offense, we need to put it on our shoulders and say, 'hey, we'll get better for Trevor. And we will.'"#Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 14, 2021

Lawrence's natural talent should AT LEAST be enough to not have him be this extremely bad. Either the staff is just chilling and twiddling thumbs and accepting that this is a dead season or they just have zero clue on what to do. Too many long stretches of anemic offense. — Robert Ricks (@rrickswriting) November 14, 2021