Jaguars come up short against the Indianapolis Colts: Here are the Twitter reactions

Tyler Nettuno
·3 min read
Jacksonville is still looking for its first winning streak since the midway point of the 2019 season after falling 23-17 on the road to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The offense didn’t have its best game, but the defense overcame a bad start to hold the Colts to just three points in the second half. A good game from the rushing attack (namely James Robinson and Jamal Agnew) was enough to give the Jags a chance to win, but a fumble from quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the final drive sealed their fate.

With the Jaguars at 2-7, there isn’t much hope of turning things around this year, but they will try to get back in the win column against the San Francisco 49ers next week when they return to TIAA Bank Field.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to another frustrating Jacksonville loss.

