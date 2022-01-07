Will the Jaguars-Colts game in Week 18 be on TV in your area?

Jacksonville is oh-so-close to putting the 2021 season behind it, but before that can happen, it has one more game with draft implications on the line. If the Jags lose the season finale against Indianapolis, they will secure the first overall pick in the 2022 draft. With a win, they could find themselves picking second, instead, if Detroit can spring an upset against the Green Bay Packers.

On the football end, there isn’t much to talk about for this one. The Jags are coming off an embarrassing 50-10 loss at the hands of the New England Patriots, and the Colts can clinch the final AFC playoff spot with a victory. There will certainly be a motivation imbalance, and all the Jags can hope for is that rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence shows something in this game that he can build on heading into his sophomore season.

Watching this game is ill-advised according to most health experts in the United States, but if you really must, it will be televised locally on CBS in the blue-shaded area on the map below, according to 506Sports.

As you can see, CBS wants as few people to see this game as legally possible. It will only be shown in the area surrounding Jacksonville and in a portion of the midwest that includes most of the states of Indiana and Illinois, as well as a small portion of Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will be on the call.

The Jaguars will try to end the season on a high note and avoid a winless finish in the AFC South while also knocking a rival out of the postseason on Sunday.