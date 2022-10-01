Jaguars coaches say discipline is a must vs. Eagles rushing attack

No team has more rushing touchdowns than the Philadelphia Eagles through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. Running back Miles Sanders is averaging 4.9 yards per rush and quarterback Jalen Hurts has already run in three touchdowns on his own.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell say it’ll take a mindful and disciplined approach to keep the Eagles from running wild in Week 4.

“Facing this running attack, they have running backs that really are slashers that can hit creases,” Caldwell told reporters Friday. “We just have to make sure we do our best at squeezing those creases off, because they’re guys that, if you give them six inches of daylight, they’re able to get through.”

To this point, the Jaguars haven’t given opponents much running room. No team has allowed fewer yards on the ground and Jacksonville has yet to give up a rushing touchdown. Credit for that strong start can be spread around to several players, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

On Friday, Caldwell credited Walker and nose tackle DaVon Hamilton as being a pair who have set up their teammates for success.

“What they do in the run game, being able to squeeze blocks and being able to affect the run game by just their physicalness, it really helps the whole defense, whether it is the cornerbacks, having a gap where the running back has to bubble before they have to make a tackle. It’s just different things like that that you really can’t put on a stat sheet, but it shows up for us in a big way.”

Pederson said the Jaguars are expecting a lot from their duo of outside linebackers, Walker and Josh Allen.

“Josh and Travon both, they have their work cut out for them and they have to really stay within themselves and be disciplined and try not to do too much,” Pederson said. “But at the same time maybe show something that [the Eagles offensive tackles] haven’t seen or studied this week on tape.

“Again, [they’re] just two really good tackles that our two guys, I know they’ll be prepared, but they have to study the tape and

understand the one-on-one matchups. That’s what this game comes down to is your one-on-ones and trying to win those and I know both of our guys have their hands full this weekend.”

The Jaguars gave up 85 rushing yards in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders before allowing only 80 yards in the next two weeks combined.

