Jaguars coach hints Bengals fans had a pretty big impact Monday night

The “Who Dey” chants coming through the television on Monday night during the 34-31 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Jacksonville Jaguars had an impact.

Those well-traveling Bengals fans apparently had a pretty big impact on the Jaguars.

After the game, Jaguars head coach Dough Pederson apparently got “testy” during postgame interviews when explaining that crowd noise — at home — was part of the reason for some communication issues on the defensive side of the ball.

Other things go into this, of course, as defenses just don’t give up 300-plus yards to a backup quarterback while getting upset at home.

But Joe Burrow or not, Bengals fans are clearly traveling well with the team and making their presence felt.

Here’s details of the exchange, courtesy of NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano:

Doug Pederson gets a little testy when asked about "communication issues" on defense. Pederson says the crowd noise was a factor. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 5, 2023

