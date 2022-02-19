Jaguars coach Doug Pederson will have some weapons to work with in 2022

If you watched Jacksonville play in 2021, you would be forgiven for thinking this was a squad entirely bereft of talent on offense.

While the team is lagging in that regard, it won’t be an entirely bare cupboard for incoming coach Doug Pederson, who is known around the league for his offensive acumen — particularly with quarterbacks.

With that in mind, many expect a Year 2 jump from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who struggled as a rookie. This team needs more receiving talent, there’s no doubt about it. Even with Marvin Jones Jr. coming back, the team needs to re-sign D.J. Chark Jr. and probably add at least one other player.

But in terms of pass-catchers, this team has some intriguing, high-upside players already on the roster. Namely, speedy receiver Jamal Agnew. A return specialist and cornerback originally, Agnew made the move to receiver later in his career and finally saw quite a bit of action at the position this season.

He built a rapport with Lawrence and finished the season with 24 catches for 229 yards and a touchdown before suffering a season-ending injury. He may not be a No. 1-caliber receiver, but he has a lot of playmaking potential.

Another underrated player on this offense is tight end Dan Arnold, who was acquired from Carolina in the C.J. Henderson trade. Arnold showed a lot of promise before the back half of his season was marred by injuries. He had 328 yards on 24 receptions.

Like at receiver, the Jags will probably look to upgrade here. But even if they do, Arnold could surprise some folks with his production next season.

The passing game is only one component of the offense, though, and with James Robinson returning from injury, the running game will have some question marks.

Jacksonville will hope running back Travis Etienne, who missed his entire rookie season with an injury suffered in the preseason, can justify the use of a first-round pick on him.

The Clemson product has speed and can make plays in the open field. He also has some skills in the passing game, meaning he could be another versatile weapon similar to Agnew.

This isn’t to say Jacksonville shouldn’t target more proven playmakers this offseason. It absolutely should, but with the pieces already on the team, Pederson could surprise some people with this unit next year.