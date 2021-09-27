Jaguars closing in on trade sending CB C.J. Henderson to Panthers

The Jacksonville Jaguars were open to trading 2020 first-rounder C.J. Henderson before the regular season started, and while they didn’t find a trade partner this offseason, they did strike a deal on Monday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars are closing in on a trade that will send Henderson to the Panthers.

Jacksonville is giving Carolina a fifth-round pick along with Henderson, and will get back tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick in return. The deal isn’t done yet, but the two sides are closing in on getting it completed, according to Rapoport.

Trade! The #Panthers are closing in on a trade for CB CJ Henderson, sources say. The details: CAR TE Dan Arnold and a third-round pick to the #Jaguars for the former Jax first-round pick Henderson and a fifth-rounder. Immediate help in Carolina, while Henderson starts new. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2021

Henderson was selected ninth overall by the Jaguars in last year’s draft out of Florida. He played just eight games as a rookie and had one interception with six pass breakups and 36 total tackles.

In two games with Jacksonville this season, he played 108 defensive snaps and made eight tackles, with one of them going for a loss.