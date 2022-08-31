The Jaguars have claimed former Lions K Riley Patterson off waivers

The Detroit Lions waived 13 players on Tuesday who were eligible to be claimed by another NFL team off the waiver wire. Of that baker’s dozen, only one wound up being claimed.

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed kicker Riley Patterson. Jacksonville claimed five players overall, making liberal usage of their status with the top waiver wire claim priority. The Jaguars have shuffled kickers several times this offseason.

Patterson lost the training camp battle in Detroit to veteran Austin Seibert. He played the final seven games for the Lions in 2021 after being signed off the New England Patriots practice squad as an undrafted rookie from Memphis. Patterson nailed 13 of his 14 field goal attempts and did not in his 16 extra point conversions.

The remaining 12 players who cleared waivers are now eligible to sign to the Lions practice squad. That list includes sixth-round rookie James Houston and preseason hero Tom Kennedy.

